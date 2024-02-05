Red Bull boss accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards colleague

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner is facing investigation after 'serious allegations' were made against him by a female colleague.

The team boss, who has led the Tilbrook team since coming into the sport in 2005, is subject to an external investigation after a woman has claimed inappropriate and controlling behaviour by the 50-year-old, reporting it to Red Bull's Austrian head office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation have since put out a statement confirming that an independent barrister has been called in to carry out the investigation into the allegations against Horner.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” a statement read. “This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”