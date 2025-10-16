Red Bull keen to maintain momentum heading into USGP

Red Bull Racing head to America with the driver’s title still in the balance

Max Verstappen hopes he can get back on the top step of the podium this weekend as F1 heads back to America for the USGP in Austin.

The reigning world champion is 63 points behind leader Oscar Piastri with seven races to go, and after out-scoring the Australian in the last three races, Verstappen remains in with an outside chance of securing a fifth consecutive crown.

With wins in Italy and Azerbaijan before finishing second in Singapore last time out, Verstappen hopes to maintain his good run of form at the Circuit of the Americas - a place he has won three times in the past.

"We made a positive step in Singapore,” Verstappen said. “We have had a strong run of races recently and want to keep up the momentum and hopefully this weekend we can do a bit better.

“I have been back at the factory this week preparing on the sim and the team has been pushing really hard and we have been analysing where we can improve.

“This circuit is about finding the right compromise in setup between straight-line speed and downforce for the fast sweeping corners and the bumps can always make things tricky too.

“It’s another sprint weekend, so we’ll have to get on top of things quickly as there is less time to fine tune things, but this will be a challenge for everyone.”

Not only Verstappen, but team-mate Yuki Tsunoda believes he has also taken strides forwards in recent races. The Japanese is out of contract at the end of the season and is keen to remain at Tilbrook, but has claimed two points finishes in the last four races, showing signs of improvement in the latter stages of the campaign.

He said: “Since Baku, I feel like I've gained real confidence in the car and things started to come together for myself and the team, I found myself in a nice rhythm.

“Singapore threw up battles of its own, but here in Austin, I am hoping that this circuit puts us back into the window where I was starting to get the best out of myself and the car.

“I’m looking forward to this week in Austin. It’s always a fun one, super busy off track but enjoyable.

“Sprint weekends hold their own challenges and it means that the work you do in the car on Friday really has to count.”