Red Bull Racing drop Lawson after two races in favour of Tsunoda

The driver swap comes just two races into the new season

Red Bull Racing have ditched their latest promotion in record time as Liam Lawson has been dropped after just two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

The New Zealander had completed just 11 races prior to his promotion from sister team Racing Bulls for this season, drafted in to replace Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2024 from the Mexican alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

Something of a surprise promotion, given how Lawson had not completed a full season in the sport, the 23-year-old has struggled in the opening two rounds of the 2025 world championship, let to pick up a point. After a miserable time in the season opener in Australia, Lawson failed to get out of SQ1 for the sprint race in Shanghai and then set the slowest time in qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

With rumours circulating regarding Lawson’s future in Tilbrook, the team confirmed a driver swap with Tsunoda, beginning at his home race in Japan next time out.

The Japanese made his F1 debut in 2021 and has been an ever-present for Red Bull’s sister team ever since, racking up 92 races in his career, scoring 94 points.

Lawson is not the first victim of Red Bull’s cut-throat environment. Pierre Gasly had completed a single season before being promoted but lasted only 12 races before he was dropped in favour of Alex Albon, who himself had only completed 12 races before being thrust into the top team. The Thai driver was also dropped a year later.

Explaining the latest decision, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: “It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch.

“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”