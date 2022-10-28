Red Bull Racing given a fine for spending too much in 2021

Red Bull Racing have been fined $7 million and given reduced aerodynamic research allowance for next season after being found in breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap.

The team from Milton Keynes, who claimed the ‘21 driver’s title with Max Verstappen in controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi, were found to have gone over the $145m budget allocated for last season by nearly $2m.

Having secured both world championships in 2022, Red Bull accepted their guilt via an Accepted Breach Agreement - essentially a plea deal for reduced punishment - last week and the punishment was announced ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

“There is no accusation or evidence that Red Bull has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration,” read an FIA statement.