Red Bull Racing keen to continue Max's momentum in Mexico City

The F1 circus moves to Mexico City this weekend as Red Bull Racing look for victory again

Max Verstappen is hoping for another perfect weekend to maintain his title challenge in Mexico.

The Dutchman has closed the gap to leader Oscar Piastri from 104 points to now just 40 after winning three races out of four, finishing second in the other while also winning the sprint race in Texas last time out. McLaren’s Australian racer meanwhile has struggled of late, with just one podium in the last four outings.

Heading to Mexico this weekend, Verstappen said he is eager to continue the momentum he has built up in the last few races and continue the championship fight even he had ruled out a few months ago.

“We have gained a lot of positive momentum over the past few races,” he said. “We want to keep pushing and extracting as much performance out of the car as we can and the team have been working hard to do this.

“We need to keep having perfect weekends to fight for the championship so it is important to hit the ground running in Mexico.

“The circuit tends to suit our car and it will be all about managing our tyres and the grip. Of course, the high altitude always brings unique challenges, decreasing the air density, which will be affecting everyone.”

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda too is enjoying an upturn in form in recent races. Struggling since his move to Tilbrook after two races this season, the Japanese has picked up points in three of the last five races, lifting him off the bottom of the full-time driver’s standings.

Speaking ahead of the race in Mexico City, he said: “I’m coming to Mexico ready to fight for the points again.

“Austin was a very positive weekend during the races and I showed what I am capable of in this car. I felt confident in the long run and was able to have a consistent weekend there. Now I need to get the short run in the same place and work on improving there so that I qualify better.

“The aim is to have a consistent weekend overall and if I can do that I put myself in the position to score better points for the team and be racing nearer the top of the grid, where we should be.”