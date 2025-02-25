Red Bull Racing reveal 2025 car ahead of Bahrain debut

Red Bull RB21 | Red Bull Content Pool

The new contender will take to the track later today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first images of Red Bull Racing’s new RB21 for the 2025 have been revealed.

The team’s new car is an evolution of the RB20 which led Max Verstappen to his fourth consecutive driver’s championship while the team finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RB21 will take to the track in the hands of Verstappen and team-mate Liam Lawson in Bahrain on Tuesday as part of a filming day before the first day of pre-season testing gets underway on Wednesday.