Red Bull Racing reveal 2025 car ahead of Bahrain debut
The first images of Red Bull Racing’s new RB21 for the 2025 have been revealed.
The team’s new car is an evolution of the RB20 which led Max Verstappen to his fourth consecutive driver’s championship while the team finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari last season.
The RB21 will take to the track in the hands of Verstappen and team-mate Liam Lawson in Bahrain on Tuesday as part of a filming day before the first day of pre-season testing gets underway on Wednesday.
Last week, the FIA condemned booing aimed at the team from Tilbrook during the sports F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena in London.
