Red Bull to keep the faith with Perez despite exit speculation

The Mexican has come under fire for his performances for Red Bull Racing this season

Red Bull Racing will stick with Sergio Perez for the rest of the season after month of speculation the Tilbrook team may drop the driver over the summer break.

The Mexican, despite finishing second to team-mate Max Verstappen last year, and starting the 2024 season well, has suffered a huge slump in form recently. He has not been on the podium for ten races, and had struggled in qualifying too, but managed to start on the front row at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix – promoted as a result of his team-mate’s engine penalty – only to finish seventh at Spa-Francorchamps.

Despite signing a contract for the 2025 season a couple of months ago, speculation continued to mount about his future in Milton Keynes.

Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson were all linked with replacing Perez at the summer break, while Carlos Sainz was also reported to be a potential for his seat for 2025 and beyond.

However, in a meeting at Red Bull’s MK base on Monday before the sport’s mandatory two-week summer shut down, team boss Christian Horner is understood to have told factory members Perez would be their driver until the end of the campaign.