Red Bull to sport special Japanese-themed livery for race at Suzuka

The tribute livery will commemorate Honda’s first win back in 1965

Red Bull Racing will pay homage to engine provider Honda with a special red and white livery on the RB21 this weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will take to the famous Suzuka circuit in unfamiliar colours for the team, but one which is very familiar to their Japanese power unit supplier.

The RB21's livery for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix | Red Bull Content Pool

Adorned predominantly in white with red accent pieces, the new-look RB21 pays tribute to Honda’s 1965 contender the RA272 as it marks 60 years since it’s first win in the hands of Richie Ginther at the Mexican Grand Prix.

This will be the second time Red Bull have raced in white to honour Honda, the team took a double podium at the 2021 Turkey GP in a special livery.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: "Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the Team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history.

“Max has won four world titles with a Honda power unit and the team have lifted two constructors' titles, in addition, Honda's reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport's history in 2023.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda's success in the sport and the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership. I am looking forward to seeing it out on track."

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation, added: “It is quite moving to see the RA272 tribute livery on the latest Red Bull Racing machine, in the final year of Honda and Red Bull’s partnership. Our successful path will continue to shine in the history of F1.”