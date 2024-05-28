Red Bull's crown slips again on the streets of Monte Carlo

Sergio Perez

It was a difficult weekend for Red Bull Racing around the Principality

The dominant and untouchable season many predicted for Red Bull Racing took yet another twist around the tight streets of Monte Carlo.

Beaten on track only twice in the last 18 months, world champion Max Verstappen came under great pressure at the end of the Emillia Romagna Grand Prix but held off Lando Norris, but in Monaco, he trailed both McLarens and Ferraris, and even a Mercedes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a confusing weekend for the Tilbrook team. Ordinarily strong around street circuits, neither Verstappen nor team-mate Sergio Perez looked at home in the RB20, and their problems were ever more exposed than they were in qualifying – the key part of any weekend at the Monaco Gran Prix.

As home favourite local boy Charles Leclerc put it on pole for Ferrari, Verstappen could only go sixth, while Perez was the shock elimination in Q1, forcing him to start 16th. And that lowly grid slot would be his undoing as his race ended in dramatic fashion barely had it started.

While there was a bump between Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri in the battle for second place, the field made it through Saint Devote peacefully, but when Perez put the squeeze on Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, the pair collided in a spectacular manner, wiping the pair out, taking the other Haas of Nico Hulkenberg with them.

Though deemed a racing incident by the stewards, it continues a disappointing run for the Mexican, after his eighth place last time out at Imola and with questions over his future, only raised further speculation as to who may be in the second Red Bull in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not usually much of a racing spectacle at the best of times, the red flag in Monaco pretty much put paid to the chances of drama for the remaining 76 laps. With Verstappen and the surrounding Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looking to make medium tyres last the duration, and those ahead doing the same on hards, the race pace was a slow one, and overtaking was non-existent.