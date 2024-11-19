Red cards heavily hinder under-strength Bletchley in Windsor defeat

An under-strength Bletchley headed to Windsor, but two red cards hampered them even more | Bletchley RFC

It was a difficult afternoon for Bletchley Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two red cards heavily hindered Bletchley’s chances as they were thumped 38-5 by high-flying Windsor on Saturday.

Taking on the third-placed side, Bletchley headed to Datchet Road with a few injuries and absences, only adding to the difficult task at hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the kick-off, Bletchley made their presence felt with some ferocious tackles, initially keeping Windsor from advancing into their half. However, the home side capitalized on an opportunity with a chip-and-chase over the Bletchley defence. A series of clean offloads allowed Windsor to score under the posts, converting to take an early 7-0 lead, before a penalty extended that to 10.

The pressure mounted as Windsor camped in Bletchley’s 22, testing the defence with repeated pick-and-go phases. Despite some heroic resistance, a controversial yellow card for Bletchley flanker Tom Stainsby, penalised for pulling in the Windsor’s scrum-half, left the visitors down a player. Windsor wasted no time, scoring from a quick tap penalty and adding the conversion to make it 17-0 at half-time.

Bletchley made a substitution at prop during the break, but it was short-lived as replacement Cooper received a red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Reduced to 13-men, Bletchley faced an uphill battle. Windsor capitalized on the situation, intercepting a pass to score under the posts, extending their lead to 24-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the setback, Bletchley showed resilience. A penalty gave Bletchley a chance to kick to the corner. They secured the lineout and executed a powerful driving maul, with prop Josh Sprules touching down for their first try. The conversion missed, leaving the score at 24-5.

Windsor responded immediately, employing their own driving maul and pick-and-go tactics to score again, this time converting to make it 31-5.

With Bletchley down to 14 men for much of the game, covering the field became increasingly difficult. Windsor exploited the gaps, adding another converted try.

A second red card, this time for White, reduced the Bletchley them to 13 men for the remainder to add insult to injury in the closing stages.​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youthful Biggleswade see off Bletchley 2nds

Bletchley 2nds | Bletchley RFC

Bletchley 2nds were also beaten, going down 43-10 to Biggleswade 2nds.

Bletchley began the game with determination and grit, holding their ground under early pressure near their posts. A series of penalties provided a much-needed platform, allowing Bletchley to push up the field. Their efforts were rewarded with a flowing move finished just to the right of the posts by the ever-young Kundai Kunyarimwe, showcasing their ability to capitalize on opportunities.

The first half was a testament to Bletchley’s resilience, with the team holding their own and displaying commendable structure and effort. However, as seen in previous fixtures, the age and experience of the squad began to take its toll after the break.

The second-half saw a younger, fitter Biggleswade side step up a gear, exploiting gaps and finding space to score several well-earned tries. Despite their best efforts, Bletchley struggled to match the visitors’ pace and energy in the latter stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine performance from Biggleswade earned them a deserved win, but the heart and effort from Bletchley’s squad, particularly in the opening 40 minutes, should not go unnoticed. With continued focus and development under the guidance of their leadership, there’s plenty to build on for the season ahead.