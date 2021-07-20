Relay gold for Wiltshire in Euro U20s

Ethan Wiltshire

Ethan Wiltshire won gold as part of the Great Britain 4x100m relay team on the final day of the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

In the morning heats the GB team won comfortably with a team than include the three 100m finalists (including Ethan) in 39.68.

In the final, with the same team, they were similarly untroubled winning by 0.3 seconds.

Wiltshire also qualified for the 100m final after setting a stunning new personal best of 10.34s in the semi. In the final, he was up against two GB runners who had been selected ahead of him together with the cream of Europe, all of whom had much better times than he did going into the Championships. Unfazed, Wiltshire managed yet another personal best of 10.33 (w+1.3) in the final to miss a medal by 0.02 seconds

Closer to home, the SOAR MK5000 PB Special was held on a scorching hot day. Many found the conditions to hot to handle with 31 of the 229 starters not making it to the finish line.

There were 14 separate races from which 198 finished, 88 produced new personal bests (44 per cent).

The elite Men’s and women’s races both produced super fast times. The women’s race, held in slightly cooler conditions at 8:20pm, involved a three way battle for the win between Abbie Donnelly, Morag Millar and Jenny Nesbitt with an inspired Abbie winning in 15:42.65 from Morag (15:43.57) and Jenny (15:44.90).

As the men’s race started the sun dipped below the horizon, the temperature cooled significantly and the wind dropped. with Jack Rowe taking the victory in a new stadium record of 13:41.40.