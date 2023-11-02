Reunion game between city teams to raise money for rugby union star Slater
Fundraising has already reached over £3,200 for the 4ED charity
City rugby rivals Milton Keynes and Bletchley will come together on Friday night to raise money for former Leicester Tigers lock Ed Slater.
The former Denbigh School student began his rugby career at MKRUFC before beginning his professional career. A short spell at Nottingham earned him a move to Welford Road in 2009. There, he racked up 136 appearances, including four caps for England Saxons, before moving to Gloucester in 2017.
His career was cut short though after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in July 2022, forcing him into immediate retirement.
Taking place at the Emerson Valley Sports Pavilion, MK and Bletchley will lock horns to raise money for Gloucester’s 4ED fundraising campaign.
The event will kick-off at 7pm on Friday night under the floodlights. The match has already raised more than £3,200, with the intention of raising £4,444 in honour of Slater’s number 4 shirt. To donate, CLICK HERE