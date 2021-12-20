Rising stars from Milton Keynes Badminton Academy sweep the board at English National Championships

In an historic first, members of Milton Keynes Badminton Academy have been crowned national champions in every age group of English badminton from U13,U15,U17,U19 through to seniors.

The results were achieved at the English National Badminton Championships series which concluded at the weekend after four weeks of intense competition from England' s finest players.

The winners included:

U13 National Champion- Kalyan Manoj (Boys Doubles)

U15 National Champion- Ed Davey & Sonish Hathi (Boys Doubles)

U17 National Champion - Oliver Butler (Boys Singles & Mixed Doubles)

U19 National Champion - Estelle Van Leeuwen (Ladies Doubles & Mixed Doubles)

Senior National Champion - Callum Hemming (Mixed Doubles)

Senior National Champion - Ethan Van Leeuwen (Men's Doubles)

MKBA players won a total of 17 National Championship medals over all age groups and competitions to complement the titles above.

Head coach, Ross Reid, said: "This truly stellar accomplishment has never been achieved in the history of English badminton and would not be possible without the pure dedication of parents, players and coaches over many years.

"We have a marvellous group of talented, hard working, hungry, young players in our academy backed up and supported by dedicated and passionate coaches.

"Despite an incredibly challenging period both on and off the court over the last two years, this group continues to set the benchmark in England and long may it continue."

The Academy is currently promoting Project Badminton, holding the largest ever city-wide talent search for young beginners in every school in Milton Keynes for Year 2,3, and 4 pupils.

It's an opportunity for youngsters, keen to learn badminton from some of the best coaches in England, to sign up to one of MKBA's free beginners' coaching carnivals in January 2022.

Applications can be made by emailing your child's name, school and school year to [email protected]

MKBA will be extending the application date for interested pupils until December 31,2021.

Ross added: "The positive fallout from the recent achievements could help us cut through to parents and see many more kids come and try out as we want to give the opportunity to learn badminton to as many children in MK as possible." I

