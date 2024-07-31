Robinson re-signs to return to MK Breakers

Nate Robinson | MK Breakers

The popular star will return for next season

After re-signing for MK Breakers, Nate Robinson said he was eager to remain at a club which has loved him from the moment he joined.

Robinson, who made a significant impact in his debut season, is set to bring his exceptional skills and leadership back to the team.

Robinson, who averaged 18.1 Points per game, shooting 45 per cent from 3 point range last season, began his professional career with the Manchester Giants in the British Basketball League, following in the footsteps of his father, Mark, who played for the team in the 1990s.

Robinson has also been a standout on the international stage, representing Great Britain at the U18 and U20 levels. He played a pivotal role in achieving seventh and eighth place finishes at the European Championships, marking the highest-ever placements for Great Britain teams in those age groups.

Last season, Robinson was instrumental in helping MK Breakers secure three trophies, including the National Cup and the NBL Division 2 Title.

His return to the team is highly anticipated, as he aims to build on the success of the previous season.

Robinson expressed his excitement about re-signing with the Breakers, stating, “I’m very pleased to be signing back with MK. I’m grateful to be able to return and play for MK another year. I enjoyed the season last year a lot. Even though I was brought in halfway through the year, I enjoyed every bit of it.

“Division 1 has a lot of talent this year and we need to be locked in every game. I believe we can continue to build off of our success from last year and have another great 2024-25 season.

“I can’t wait to get on the court and put on another great season for the community of MK. They have shown me nothing but love since day one.”

Head Coach Billy Beddow also shared his enthusiasm for Robinson’s return, saying: “It’s great to have Nate back for a second season with the club.

“He had an instant impact when he joined us in December and he was a huge part of the team’s success last season. Nate is the ultimate professional.

“He showed his efficiency on the offensive end last season and proved to be an excellent defender, usually taking the responsibility to guard the opposition’s best perimeter player.”