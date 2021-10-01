Rob’s run continues with big bites at Furzton
The latest angling news from in and around Milton Keynes
Rob Bara's 26-4
THERE are times when some people hit really ‘hot’ patches – and carper Rob Bara is looking to be really on fire!
Having been half of the 177-5 winning pair in last week’s Furzton charity match, he’s been back on the pond and bagging big 20s.
In one session he came up with mirrors of 24-6 and 26-6, both on spicy crab boilies. Good luck to the lad. Now...just how long will his run last?
Also on Furzton, Ben Hewer was happy baggin bream at 40 to 70 yards – fish to 6lb with a few pound roach thrown in for around 45lb. Meanwhile his son, Callum, was busy fishing white pop-ups on Lodge for a 23-3 common.
And Pete Leonard had carp to 17lb from Furzton, shortly after finally breaking a month-long duck with a 12 from Bradwell, where Helen Vickers topped a nice silvers net with a pound-and-a-half-roach!
Darren Barrecloth had a 14 from Tear Drops.
A LONG way from local banks Olney-based Phil Bardell was strutting his stuff on Tamar ressi, on the Devon-Cornwall border, in the big-money two-day Preston Innovations Feedermasters final.
He’d qualified on Ferry Meadows and, up against 61 other class finalists including Northampton’s Steve and Phil Ringer, he had 32-3 and 20-4 to finish 9th with 52-7 of silvers.
Top payout went to Lee Kerry with 65-8 as he won the title for a second time!
OUT on the Ouse Ben Hewer was, this time, bagging up on perch with fish of 2-1 and 2-0-8 – one on worm and t’other on a bleak – plus several others around the pound-mark. Matt Jones had some nice stripeys, too.
ALSO on the Ouse Mark Fisher alternated worm and cheese on feeder for a string of silvers plus a mini-barbel too.
TIPPING for perch on Newport’s pits Carrie Norman did well to land a 9lb pike without a wire trace.
ALDERS midweek: A section, Pete Archer 247lb, Ian Sunderland 125lb; B section, Dave Adams 89lb, Glen Coburn 88lb.
MK VETS, Lodge and Tear Drops: Richard Latimer 15-15 (Lodge), Steve Chilton 10-11 (Lodge), Bruce ‘funky moped’ Harvey 9lb TD.
NEWPORT, Ouse, Sherington Bridge: Myles Philips 8-9, Gary Underwood 8-5, Mick Stanley 8-4.
KINGFISHER, Ouse, Toombes: Chris Simkins 6-15, Neil Richardson 6-7, Jonny White 5-2.
LAGOON, Hill Cottage Farm: Bruce Harvey 5-8 waggler caught roach and skimmers, John Robison 4-15, Barry Witteridge 3-1.
TEAR Drops, reduced parking for a week or three during footbridge side-wall repairs between lakes 1 and 2.