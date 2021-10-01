Rob’s run continues with big bites at Furzton

Rob Bara's 26-4

THERE are times when some people hit really ‘hot’ patches – and carper Rob Bara is looking to be really on fire!

Having been half of the 177-5 winning pair in last week’s Furzton charity match, he’s been back on the pond and bagging big 20s.

In one session he came up with mirrors of 24-6 and 26-6, both on spicy crab boilies. Good luck to the lad. Now...just how long will his run last?

Callum Hewer with Lodge 23-3

Also on Furzton, Ben Hewer was happy baggin bream at 40 to 70 yards – fish to 6lb with a few pound roach thrown in for around 45lb. Meanwhile his son, Callum, was busy fishing white pop-ups on Lodge for a 23-3 common.

A 1-8 roach for Helen Vickers

And Pete Leonard had carp to 17lb from Furzton, shortly after finally breaking a month-long duck with a 12 from Bradwell, where Helen Vickers topped a nice silvers net with a pound-and-a-half-roach!

Darren Barrecloth had a 14 from Tear Drops.

A LONG way from local banks Olney-based Phil Bardell was strutting his stuff on Tamar ressi, on the Devon-Cornwall border, in the big-money two-day Preston Innovations Feedermasters final.

He’d qualified on Ferry Meadows and, up against 61 other class finalists including Northampton’s Steve and Phil Ringer, he had 32-3 and 20-4 to finish 9th with 52-7 of silvers.

Top payout went to Lee Kerry with 65-8 as he won the title for a second time!

OUT on the Ouse Ben Hewer was, this time, bagging up on perch with fish of 2-1 and 2-0-8 – one on worm and t’other on a bleak – plus several others around the pound-mark. Matt Jones had some nice stripeys, too.

ALSO on the Ouse Mark Fisher alternated worm and cheese on feeder for a string of silvers plus a mini-barbel too.

TIPPING for perch on Newport’s pits Carrie Norman did well to land a 9lb pike without a wire trace.

ALDERS midweek: A section, Pete Archer 247lb, Ian Sunderland 125lb; B section, Dave Adams 89lb, Glen Coburn 88lb.

MK VETS, Lodge and Tear Drops: Richard Latimer 15-15 (Lodge), Steve Chilton 10-11 (Lodge), Bruce ‘funky moped’ Harvey 9lb TD.

NEWPORT, Ouse, Sherington Bridge: Myles Philips 8-9, Gary Underwood 8-5, Mick Stanley 8-4.

Neil Richardson's Kingfisher's Ouse match net

KINGFISHER, Ouse, Toombes: Chris Simkins 6-15, Neil Richardson 6-7, Jonny White 5-2.

LAGOON, Hill Cottage Farm: Bruce Harvey 5-8 waggler caught roach and skimmers, John Robison 4-15, Barry Witteridge 3-1.