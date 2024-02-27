Roche slices five minutes off her marathon best in Wokingham

Elle Roche

Three MMK runners to part in the Wokingham Half Marathon over an undulating course.

Newcomer, Ben Harrison, reduced his personal best by more than 90 seconds to finish 25th in 71:09.

But the really outstanding run came from Elle Roche, who knocked almost five minutes off her personal best to finish fourth in the women’s race, in 77:52. Her times moves her to second on the all-time Club Half Marathon rankings behind Michelle Lee’s 75:21, set in 2007.

Lara Bromilow was a couple of minutes off her best time having struggled in the second half of the race, where 2,772 runners finished.

John Browne topped the podium

John Browne represented MMKAC at the UK Masters indoor track and field championships, held at Lee Valley.