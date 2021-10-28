Rose wins in depleted Willen 5K field

Jack Rose

There was a smaller turnout than expected for the Willen 5k race that had been rescheduled from last December when sporting events were cancelled.

MMKAC’s Jack Rose led from the start to win with a personal best of 15.51 and the second fastest by a local athlete this year. There were two more MMKAC finishers in the first 10, Tom Cuthbertson, 5th with a PB of 16.44 and then newcomer Nigel Smith 9th with 17.14.

Tomas Billenness placed third M20 in a time of 18.51, next home and first M70, John Skelton ran 20.13, equal second fastest in the UK 2021 5km rankings.