Same look for new pairing at tight-lipped Red Bull Racing

Words were kept to a minimum from the Milton Keynes F1 team on Tuesday

Red Bull Racing unveiled their ‘new’ 2025 livery with their lips tightly sealed on Tuesday night at a lavish F1-75 event at London’s O2 Arena.

While the majority of their competitors conducted on-stage interviews with their drivers, the team from Tilbrook, who were met with a mixture of boos and cheers from the crowd, opted simply walk onto the stage with their new car, surrounded by a guard of street dancers, before leaving.

Their livery for the new season much resembles the familiar paint job seen at the team over the last decade, but their ambition for the 2025 season remains the same.

Liam Lawson partners Max Verstappen this season | Red Bull

Speaking in an in-house interview, world champion Max Verstappen is eager to iron out the issues he faced in his 2024 title-winning campaign in his bid to make it five in a row.

“I always try to look for consistency and to not make mistakes, which go hand-in-hand,” he said. “You've got to improve yourself all the time. At this stage in my career, the improvements I can make will be smaller compared to when I was 18 but every year, I want to get a little bit better.

“Every championship I have won has been won in different ways. Last year, we had a great start, then a tough time and by the end, it was up and down. That can happen in F1, and hopefully this year, we have learned from that and we can do a more solid job.”

This year, Verstappen is joined by a new team-mate in the form of New Zealander Liam Lawson. The 23-year-old has completed11 races in F1, not even a full season, for sister team Racing Bulls before being promoted to replace Sergio Perez.

Previously inexperienced team-mates Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have not lasted long alongside Verstappen at Bradbourne Drive, and Lawson knows he is under pressure to perform immediately at circuits he has never raced at before.

He said: “It will be extremely challenging, but there is more opportunity than ever. He has been in the team for 10 years, and has won the last four titles so there is no-one better to align my achievements with. There is no-one better to learn off, but having someone so quick and competitive will have it's challenges so I have to make the most of it.

“This year, I'm going to a lot of tracks I've never driving before and this team has big expectations. It's very exciting, but I'm expecting it to be the toughest season I've had.”