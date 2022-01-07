Schedule revealed for Ladbrokes Masters as darts returns to Milton Keynes

2021 Ladbrokes Masters winner Jonny Clayton Pic: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

The draw and schedule of play have been confirmed for the 2022 Ladbrokes Masters, which gets underway on Friday January 28 in Milton Keynes.

The £220,000 tournament will once again see 24 players in action at the Marshall Arena, with the first round featuring players ranked 9-24 on the PDC Order of Merit.

Friday’s opening night will see all eight first round ties take place as former semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall takes on debutant Luke Humphries and former quarter-finalist Joe Cullen faces Daryl Gurney in another high-profile contest.

Last year’s runner-up Mervyn King takes on debutant Ryan Searle, while Dirk van Duijvenbode and Danny Noppert meet in an exciting all-Dutch tie.

The second round is split across two sessions on Saturday January 29, with 2014 champion James Wade and 2017 runner-up Gary Anderson starring in the afternoon session before Jonny Clayton begins his title defence in the evening.

A star-studded evening session will also see Peter Wright make his first appearance as a two-time World Champion, with world number one Gerwyn Price and five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen also taking to the stage.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday January 30, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session.

2022 Ladbrokes Masters

Friday January 28 (1900 GMT) First Round

Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle v Mervyn King

Rob Cross v Brendan Dolan

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ian White

Joe Cullen v Daryl Gurney

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Danny Noppert

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries