Scovell makes a strong debut on the canal

Jack Scovell’s first ever 20 wasn’t just any old carp...he caught this old warrior from the canal

Some anglers spend years unsuccessfully trying to net their first canal carp in this area before giving up. But Jack Scovell achieved a double first... not only getting his first Grand Union fish but – at 21-9 – his first 20!

Great Job Jack. With some reckoning a canal 20 is at least the equal of a 30 from a lake, you have made quite a few folk very envious.

Rafa Zabielski's first visit to Bradwell produced an 8-9 tench

OVER on Bradwell Lake Rafal Zabielski was also invoking the green eye as, on his first session on the water he landed a pristine 3.9 kilo tench which, in ‘old money’...works out to be 8-9.

Alvah Eszenyi

And it was a new PB for Alvah Eszenyi, too, when he fished Beacon’s Mount Farm and bagged a 27-14 mirror using 14mm boilies over a bed of particles. Happy days.

A BREAM pushing 8lb fell to Phil Butler when he fished Newport’s Abbey Pits.

Jamie Boomer (right), Martin Kingston and Drew Bostic had a ball fishing together on Furzton

JAMIE Boomer, Martin Kingston and Drew Bostic had a ball when they shared a morning and a whole clutch of carp on Furzton – fun fishing at its best. Sandor Varga had fish to 24lb in his 48 hour stint.

IT was tough going, as expected, on Bradwell for the MK Vets midweek match as Don King won with two tench for 10-14 ahead of Dave Ridgeway with an 8-12 carp and a 5-14 tench caught by Paul Hamilton.

FOLLOWING heavy rain the cut at Stoke Bruerne wasn’t a fish a chuck for most, either, in Nene’s 53 peg teams-of-four final round on Sunday.

Matt Hodgetts (Colmic Black) won with 10-5 of Skimmers followed by Andy Curless Browning Central Sphere 7- 2, Rob Quinn (Daiwa Dorking) 6-14 and Mick Goodridge (Towcester Misfits) 5-8. After that the weights dropped rapidly. Dorking won on the day with 14-14 and topped the league.