Secklow Hundred make a splash in their first race of the year

The team from Caldecotte put in some strong performances in their first race of the year

Dragon boat aces Secklow Hundred returned to the waters with their first competition of the year in Liverpool.

Following some hard work through the winter both on and off the water the crews have been put through their paces by the dynamic and enthusiastic head coach and training team, the club took part in their first race competition of 2025.

As a mixed gender crew and up against some good quality competition, the club took part in the 400m Sprint and 3km Pursuit events. The crew placed third in the 400m Minor Final.

In the Pursuit race Secklow Hundred crossed the line in third place in the mixed crew event and fourth overall.

There was one “Open” crew, but Secklow Hundred missed out on second place by 0.25 second after more than 17 minutes of racing.

Coach Tim Smith said: “The margins are incredibly small coming down to 1/1000ths of a second in top flight racing. Sure, it’s about timing, technique, teamwork and power transmission. However, winning races is more about who is going to put their heart and soul into it.

“It gets emotional out there with a fine margin between the red line and red mist. You have to get emotional because that is where performance lives.”

The next race competition of 2025 is at Stockton-on-Tees on Sunday May 25. If you want to know more about the Secklow Hundred Dragon boat Club or get involved please contact the team at [email protected]