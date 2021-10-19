Second for reigning champs MK as cross-country league returns
The latest results from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Alice Ritchie
After a two year absence, athletes welcomed the return of the cross-country season.
Oxford was the venue for the opening Chiltern Cross-Country league match. On the day, Marshall Milton Keynes AC, defending champions had to settle for second place behind Chiltern Harriers with Bedford & County third.
A mighty 75 athletes represented MMK where Daniel Southgate (M11) and Katie Webb (F13) had individual wins, while Alice Ritchie was second in the Senior Women’s race just ahead of third-placed Elle Roche. James Tuttle was the first MMK Senior Man to finish in tenth place from a field of 330 runners.
There were team wins for the Senior Women and U13 Girls. It was a great win for the senior ladies with four in the first 20. Alice Ritchie stormed to second place behind GB international Pippa Woolven (Wycombe) with Elle Roche (3rd), Imogen King (7th), Lara Bromilow (20th), Abby Roskilly (21st) and Fern Yull (47th) to complete the winning team from a field of over 150 runners.