Second for reigning champs MK as cross-country league returns

Alice Ritchie

After a two year absence, athletes welcomed the return of the cross-country season.

Oxford was the venue for the opening Chiltern Cross-Country league match. On the day, Marshall Milton Keynes AC, defending champions had to settle for second place behind Chiltern Harriers with Bedford & County third.

A mighty 75 athletes represented MMK where Daniel Southgate (M11) and Katie Webb (F13) had individual wins, while Alice Ritchie was second in the Senior Women’s race just ahead of third-placed Elle Roche. James Tuttle was the first MMK Senior Man to finish in tenth place from a field of 330 runners.