Seddon races away with Dirt Half victory for MMKAC
The latest results from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
By The Newsroom
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Four Marshall Milton Keynes runners competed in the Dirt Half Challenge half marathon from Leighton Buzzard, with Jamie Seddon winning the event.
The MK athlete dominated the race, crossing the line in 1:16.07 to claim the victory, beating 400 other athletes to claim the gold medal.
Advertisement
Next over the line for MK was Paul Munday (M45) in 1:40:25 in 41st, ahead of Eduardo Ustaran (M50) 1:53:16 in 117th.
Suzanne Anderegg (F50) 1 :53:16 was the club’s first fame over the line in 118th overall.