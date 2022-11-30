Seddon races away with Dirt Half victory for MMKAC

Four Marshall Milton Keynes runners competed in the Dirt Half Challenge half marathon from Leighton Buzzard, with Jamie Seddon winning the event.

The MK athlete dominated the race, crossing the line in 1:16.07 to claim the victory, beating 400 other athletes to claim the gold medal.

Next over the line for MK was Paul Munday (M45) in 1:40:25 in 41st, ahead of Eduardo Ustaran (M50) 1:53:16 in 117th.