Seddon slashes her half-marathon record in Great Eastern Run
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
By The Newsroom
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
In only her second half marathon, Alice Seddon moved to second place in the MMK All-time Rankings in the Great Eastern Run at Peterborough.
Having run an 83:58 in 2020 MK Festival of Running, Alice smashed her own record with a stunning 79:01, knocking almost five minutes off her personal best to finish 58th (4th female) in this high class event.
Linsey Ryall ran 88:11, just over a minute slower than her best, set seven years ago, and Stephen Coomber ran 97:57.