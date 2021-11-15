Sensational Sherrock sets a new record at Grand Slam of Darts

Fallon Sherrock set a new record for a female player in Wolverhampton on Sunday. Pic: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Fallon Sherrock produced a record-breaking average on a historic second day of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Sherrock, from Milton Keynes, averaged 101.55, the highest ever hit by a female player in a TV event, in her 5-0 demolition of Mike De Decker.

Grand Slam debutant Sherrock lit up the Aldersley Leisure Village from the off in her contest with De Decker, hitting seven perfect darts in the opening leg.

That set the tone for a roof-raising display from the history-maker, who landed four 180s and hit five of her nine double attempts to surpass the 100.34 record set by Lisa Ashton at the UK Open in March.

The result sees the 27-year-old get off the mark in Group F as she looks to make it through to the knock-out stage in her Grand Slam debut.

“I am absolutely buzzing with that,” said an ecstatic Sherrock. “To break the record average is insane. I’m proud of myself tonight. “At the time I wasn’t thinking about the average, I was just so focused on getting the win. “I felt more relaxed going into today’s game but I never expected to win 5-0.”