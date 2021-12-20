Sherrock cannot recreate World Championship magic as she is beaten in first round

Fallon Sherrock was beaten in the first round of the World Championships. Pic: Lawrence Lustig (PDC)

Steve Beaton denied Fallon Sherrock a dream return to the Alexandra Palace, winning 3-2 in a captivating first round contest at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

Sherrock enjoyed a hero’s welcome as she entered the stage where she famously made history as the first woman to defeat men at a World Championship two years ago.

However, a strong display from Sherrock was undone by Beaton, who averaged over 100 for much of the contest.

Beaton, making a record-breaking 31st consecutive World Championship appearance, landed checkouts of 126 and 99 as he came back from 2-0 down to win the opening set.

The 57-year-old missed a dart to win the set two decider, as Sherrock made no mistake on tops to level the contest.

Both players struggled in the third set, which was won 3-0 by Beaton, before Sherrock won the fourth set by the same scoreline to take the tie to a deciding set.

With Beaton leading 2-1, Sherrock had the darts to force a last-leg shoot-out but was outscored by Beaton who sealed his passage into round two by holding his nerve with a last dart double 16 at the end of a 68 checkout.

“That was one of the hardest games I’ve ever had to deal with and I’ve had some really hard games through the years,” admitted Beaton, who will meet Kim Huybrechts in round two.

“Fallon played really well, she didn’t let me go at all. She’s just relentless.

“I started off so well but then I let it slip and I thought she was going to get me. I didn’t want to go to a last leg decider so I was relieved that I put in a decent leg to win it.

“These are the games you want to play in. I still love the game and I’m getting paid to do something I enjoy.”

Despite suffering disappointment on her return to the world’s biggest stage, Sherrock reflected positively on her latest high-profile experience.

“Steve played well, I can’t complain,” said Sherrock. “I wasn’t confident in the way that my darts were going in the board.

“I showed what I can do in patches, but fell short in the end. Every game I’m behind, I will always fight back. Sometimes I don’t make it, sometimes I do but I will never give up.”

Sherrock’s attention now turns to Qualifying School, where she will be bidding to win a place on the PDC tour for the first time.

She continued: “My game is stronger than it was a year ago or two years ago, I feel more confident of getting through Q School.