Sherrock misses doubles to lose out on Women's World Matchplay title

The dramatic final had a bit of everything

Fallon Sherrock missed 11 darts at a double to miss out on the Women’s World Matchplay title on Sunday, losing out to Lisa Ashton.

Four-time world champion Ashton was 5-4 down to the Milton Keynes darts star, but needing 40 to claim the crown, Sherrock missed eight darts to secure the decisive leg to leave the door open for the Lancashire Rose.

Heading into the decisive leg, Sherrock needed just 36 to check-out, but missed three darts at it, with Ashton hitting tops to clinch the title and with it £10,000 in prize money and entry into both the Grand Slam of Darts and PDC World Championship.

“I’m quite proud of myself,” insisted Sherrock, who has reached the final in three of her four appearances at the Winter Gardens, and won the crown back in 2022.

“I think I’ve played better here than I have in the last few months, so whatever I’m doing is working.

“I feel like every time me and Lisa play we bring the best out of each other, and she played really well today.”

Winner Ashton paid tribute to her opponent afterwards, saying: “Me and Fallon both just play our own games. We push each other on and I think it was a great advert for ladies’ darts.”