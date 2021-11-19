Fallon Sherrock celebrates her history-making victory over Mensur Suljovic. Pic: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Fallon Sherrock will face Peter Wright in a mouth-watering quarter-final tie at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts after continuing her fairytale run against Mensur Suljovic on Thursday.

History-maker Sherrock, from Milton Keynes, became the first woman to reach the quarter-finals of a televised PDC event, while Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith also enjoyed wins in Wolverhampton.

Having recovered from 2-0 down, Sherrock won seven of the last nine legs as she enjoyed a repeat of her famous World Championship win over the below-par Austrian.

Sherrock, who qualified from the group stage in dramatic fashion with a match-winning 170 checkout on Tuesday, progressed in more straight-forward fashion on this occasion.

Sherrock admitted she didn’t put in her best performance against Suljovic. Pic: Larence Lustig/PDC

After Suljovic went 2-0 up, Sherrock replied with an 11-darter which featured a 100 finish, then took out 124 to level and added double nine to go in front.

Suljovic never regained the lead as Sherrock stayed consistent to book her place in the last eight, sending the Aldersley Leisure Village crowd into raptures.

“It wasn’t the greatest of games but I don’t care, I’ll take the win,” said Sherrock. “I’m just so proud of myself, I’m so happy.

“There was more pressure on me tonight but I’ve tried to keep it out of my head and focus.

“I love the crowd, I feed off the buzz. I want them to be out of their seats when I hit big scores.”

Sherrock will now have the chance to avenge her 5-1 group stage loss to Wright when she returns to the stage on Saturday night.