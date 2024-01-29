Silver success for young MK runners in Cross County Championships
The MMK U15 girls took a brilliant second at the South of England Cross Country Championships.
Overall, 35 local athletes contested this major event at Beckenham, South London.
Sophia Chapman and Katie Webb again had a close race with Sophia 12th and Katie just a second in arrears in 13th. The team was completed by Lauren Webb (27th) and Olive Geary (34th) from a field of 183.
Millie Freeland was best placed individual, finishing sixth in the U20 Women’s race.