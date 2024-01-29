News you can trust since 1981
Silver success for young MK runners in Cross County Championships

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:41 GMT
THE MMKAC U15s

The MMK U15 girls took a brilliant second at the South of England Cross Country Championships.

Overall, 35 local athletes contested this major event at Beckenham, South London. 

Sophia Chapman and Katie Webb again had a close race with Sophia 12th and Katie just a second in arrears in 13th. The team was completed by Lauren Webb (27th) and Olive Geary (34th) from a field of 183.

Millie Freeland was best placed individual, finishing sixth in the U20 Women’s race.

