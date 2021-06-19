Silverstone given the nod to welcome back capacity crowd for British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton with fans at the British Grand Prix

A sell-out crowd will be in attendance for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July after the circuit was given approval by the government to welcome fans back.

With social-distancing measures planned to be lifted on July 19, the Grand Prix weekend, held from July 16-18, has been cleared to have a capacity crowd of 140,000. Other sporting events, such as The Open Championship and Wimbledon have also had the thumbs up to open their doors for sports fans.

Silverstone is the largest sporting venue in the UK, spanning 550 acres, with 70,000 grandstand seats spread around the 3.6 mile circuit. Another 70,000 will be afforded general admission entry.