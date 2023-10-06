Sixth will be enough for Verstappen to wrap up third title in Qatar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Verstappen could wrap up his third F1 world championship this weekend before the Grand Prix itself.

Thanks to the sport’s Sprint Race format returning this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen needs to finish sixth or above in Saturday’s shortened outing to wrap up the title with six rounds still to go.

Given the Dutchman’s 177-point lead over his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Perez in second place in the standings, the Mexican’s position will make no bearing on the result should Verstappen finish anywhere in the top six.

Of course, if he does not, he will still have an opportunity during Sunday’s Grand Prix to make sure.

“The Drivers’ Championship can be won during the Sprint race on Saturday so that is our main aim,” said Verstappen ahead of the weekend.

“It feels good to be heading to Qatar with the Constructors’ Championship secured.

“The track there is really fun to drive, although it’s going to be a tough weekend for all of us as it’s so hot there. The temperatures will definitely make it interesting.

“This weekend is also a Sprint race so we need to make sure we learn as much as we can from the practice session on Friday.

