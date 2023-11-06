News you can trust since 1981
Slater fundraiser nearly doubles the target for MK's rugby ace

The match has nearly doubled their initial fundraising target

By Toby Lock
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:20 GMT
Rugby players and supporters in Milton Keynes helped raise more than £8,000 in the name of former Leicester Tigers man Ed Slater in a charity match on Friday night.

Milton Keynes and Bletchley put aside their local rivalry for the spectacle at Emerson Valley Sports Pavilion, raising money for Slater after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 35-year-old began his career with MKRUFC, but had to call time on his career, which totalled more than 230 appearances, following his diagnosis.

Posting on social media, MKRUFC said: "Thank you to everyone who attended, supported and donated to Friday nights Ed Slaters Reunion Game and fundraiser.

"It was brilliant to see the club packed with members, ex players, supporters and the wider rugby family.

"A big shout out to Michael Dean and Chris Peacock for making this happen, a brilliant effort."

