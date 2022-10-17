Smith and Roche lead the way for MMKAC

The first round of the Chiltern Cross Country League was held at Horspath, Oxford in fine conditions over a dry course, with 75 MMK athletes took part in the ten races.

Individually there were wins for Jacque Smith (1st U13 Boys) and Elle Roche (1st Senior Woman).

Led home by Ewan Forsythe (11th), and with nine in the first 36, the Senior Men pipped both Chiltern Harriers and Bedford for a fine team win.