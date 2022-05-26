Smith family smash athletics records in Watford

Nigel and Jacque Smith celebrate with coach Barry Hearn
Competing at Watford, there were two club records for the Smith family.
Jacque Smith ran 2:18.19 to set a new Under 13 Boys Record (breaking Grant Tilley’s record set in 2003), while his father Nigel claimed the M45 record with 2:08.87 (breaking Alasdair Gibson’s record from 1999).
MMKAC hosted the second U15 age group Youth Development League fixture at Stantonbury.
Rugby & Northampton won again and head the league table. MMKAC gained an excellent second place ahead of Birchfield Harriers and Notts AC and consolidate their second place in the league.
Olivia Chilton won the U15 girls 800m A race. Olivia was recently crowned Buckinghamshire 800m champion and set a personal best of 2.19.12 at this current fixture, just outside the Club all-time top 10.