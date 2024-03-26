Solid performances from MMKAC teams in South of England relays

Running

Marshall Milton Keynes fielded two Senior Men’s Teams and one Senior Women’s Team for the South of England Men’s 12-stage and Women’s Six-Stage Road Relays, held on the redways around Linford Woods, with the start/finish area in Stantonbury Athletics Stadium.

The Women’s relay featured two long legs (2 and 4 at 8.662km) with four short legs (at 4.987km). After an opening short leg by Abby Roskilly which saw the team in 10th place, Elle Roche had a storming long leg (the sixth quickest of the day) to move team to fifth place.

Emily Bousfield dropped a couple of places before Lara Bromilow (with the 12th quickest long leg of the day, gaining one place. Sixth place was held in the closing two legs by Sophia Campbell and Rebecca Carrasco.

The Men's 12-stage relay alternated long and short legs. James Tuttle led off with the MMK’s quickest long leg to bring the team home in 20th place.

Harris Kentish maintained that position before Harry Totton and Jamie Seddon each slipped a place. Ian Wood started the resurgence regaining one place before Josh Edwards moved the team up to 18th.