Special trackside unveiling for athletics coach Mike
A new bench has been unveied alongside the home straight at Statonbury to commemorate coach Mike Leonard.
The popular coach sadly died last year. The bench has been installed where he spent many evenings helping youngsters hone their craft on the athletics track.
His wife and family attended along with many of the athletes who Mike had coached through the years.