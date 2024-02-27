Spencer inspires MK Breakers to dominant win over Cardiff

Basketball

MK Breakers continued their fine form as they overcame Cardiff Met Archers 120-54 in front of a raucous Bletchley Leisure Centre Crowd.

The win saw Jordan Spencer convert a ridiculous nine three-pointers as he scored 40 points. Breakers had 10 different players find themselves on the scoreboard as they showcased their strength in depth in an impressive fashion.

Blayne Freckleton returned after missing last weekend’s win over NASSA and was put straight back into the starting line up by Head Coach Billy Beddow. Jordan Spencer, Nate Robinson, Dante Langley and Chris Tawiah made up the rest of those taking to the court from the off.

It was the side from Wales who scored the first points of the evening as Casey Smith put up an early three points. The Breakers responded through Jordan Spencer who sunk his first two free throws of the clash and despite Gareth Williams adding a further two points to the score – Blayne Freckleton levelled with his first three points of the evening.

Jordan Spencer followed up with three points of his own to give MK Breakers the lead for the first time in the clash, but Walker would do the same for the visitors to regain the lead. Luke Gregory netted his first points of the evening via a lay up with Spencer adding two points in the same fashion. Ioan Nickson, however, would put the Archers up by three points with his jump shot. Spencer then took his personal tally to double figures for the evening as his deep three levelled the scoring before Dante Langley’s driving layup restored the Breakers’ lead.

Spencer then converted his third three pointer of the evening to push the Breakers lead to five points before Langley and Gregory both added two points to further extend the advantage for the hosts. The former’s ‘and one’ play meant the Breakers were up by double figures for the first time in the clash. Spencer took his own tally to 15 points as he continued his 100 per cent record from the free throw line for the evening before Bradley Day added his first point of the evening from the free throw line.

Cardiff closed out the opening quarter with a further two points from Walker as they trailed 28-18.

Will Issekya netted the first points of the second quarter before Nate Robinson’s driving layup further extended the advantage. Jordan Spencer continued his impressive start to the game as he scored his fourth three pointer of the encounter. Spencer would then add his fifth three pointer of the evening to take himself to 21 points in just 14-minutes of action.

Nate Robinson added another two from the free throw line before Spencer’s steal and dunk pushed the Breakers lead to 19. The hosts added six points in quick succession with both Robinson and Leon Henry converting from beyond the arc.

Robinson took his points tally into double digits as he scored his second free pointer of the evening seconds after scoring twice from the free throw line. Dante Langley added the final points of the opening half to put the Breakers up 58-30 at the break.

It was the visitors who scored the opening points of the third quarter – with Dante Langley opening the Breakers’ account in the third with his layup. Jordan Spencer then netted his sixth three pointer of the game before turning provider for Nate Robinson’s dunk.

It was then Robinson’s turn to assist as he elegantly passed into the path of Tawiah who scored a dunk of his own. Tawiah added a further four points shortly after as he asserted his dominance on the third quarter.

Tawiah added another dunk to his evening before Robinson converted his third three pointer of the clash with Spencer scoring his seventh to take his tally to 30 points in 22-minutes of action. That tally quickly became 34 points as Spencer added two lay ups with Langley following suit.

Blayne Fredkleton then added his first points of the quarter with an effortless three pointer – with Tawiah adding two more points to continue his impressive quarter and reach double figures. Bradley Day returned to the court and quickly grabbed two points as he picked up an offensive rebound before converting from inside the paint.

Langley and Issekya both added two points of their own. The latter closed out the third for the Breakers as they led 96-43 heading into the final 10-minutes of action.

Freckleton scored the first points of the third quarter to bring the Breakers to within two points of the 100-point milestone. It was Leon Henry who took the Breakers to that mark as he added two points with his driving layup.

Spencer continued his ridiculous shooting from beyond the arc as he scored his eighth of the evening midway through the final quarter. Leon Henry then went back to back from the same distance to take himself into double figures for the evening.

Spencer made his ninth three pointer of the evening and took himself to a staggering 40 points with yet another effort from beyond the arc with Henry adding another two following his own offensive rebound. He would do the same on the next play to reach 13 points for the evening.