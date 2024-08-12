Spencer leaves Breakers to pursue career at a higher level

Jordan Spencer - pic: Josh Nesden | Josh Nesden/@josh.jpg/joshjpg.uk

The MK Breakers star helped the side to back-to-back promotions

MK Breakers paid tribute to Jordan Spencer after he departed the city side to pursue playing opportunities at a higher level.

Spencer, who was born in Milton Keynes, returned to his hometown in 2022 and was the Breakers first ever signing.

Jordan helped create history with the Breakers. In two years as Captain, Spencer guided the Club to back-to-back promotions as well as a National Cup win earlier this year.

Spencer won numerous individual accolades during his time with the Club including four MVP awards alongside being named Milton Keynes Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year in June 2024.

Speaking on his departure Spencer said, "I want to thank everyone at MK Breakers for am amazing two seasons. It's been an amazing journey from Division 3 to Division 1 - and that success has come from the amazing people associated with the Club. I feel so blessed to have been part of something so special.

"I want to thank every single one of you for helping me find my love for the game, this feels like the right time in my career for a new challenge, and to give myself the best chance of playing at the highest level during my prime. I appreciate the support - I'll always be a Breaker."

Josh Merrington, MK Breakers General Manager added: “Jordan’s contributions to the club over the past two seasons have been immeasurable. He has been at the forefront of the team’s climb from Division 3 to Division 1, as well as an excellent ambassador off the court, helping to grow the game in Milton Keynes and inspire the many junior players in our club.

"We wish Jordan every success at his new club as he returns to the top flight of UK basketball. We look forward to seeing him back in a Breakers uniform at some point in the future.”

Breakers Chairman Peter Taylor said: "It is brilliant to see Jordan earn the opportunity to play at the highest level of British Basketball. He has been the heartbeat of our team for the past two seasons, leading us to back- to-back promotions, putting in an MVP performance in our historical National Cup win and being awarded the 2024 MK Inspiring Sportsman of the Year.

"I can't say enough about his attitude and work ethic on the court and his commitment to Milton Keynes and the club both on and off the court. While we are all disappointed that Jordan will not be with us this coming season, I know I speak for everyone connected with the MK Breakers in wishing him the success he deserves.”