Spencer the unanimous MVP as three Breakers claim Basketball England awards

Jordan Spencer - Pic: Josh Nesden

Jordan Spencer capped a brilliant season by being named the unanimous MVP at the Basketball England awards this week.

The MK Breakers man helped the side to the league and cup double this term, and as well as being picked by every opposing coach to be named the Most Valuable Player, Spencer was selected to First Team All-League (top five players in the league) and All-British team (top five British players in the league).

The side from MK will round out their excellent season with their second trip to the National Basketball Centre in Manchester this Saturday when they take on Solent Kestrels in the NBL Division 2 Play-Off Final.

Two of Spencer’s Breakers team-mates were also recognised on the night. Chris Tawiah, who returned to play for his hometown club this season has had a huge impact on the team, providing a dominant inside presence. His efforts were recognised by the coaches across the league as he was selected to both the All-League First Team and All-British teams.