Sprules stars for Bletchley in thrilling draw with High Wycombe

Bletchley’s unbeaten home record was in the balance during the visit of High Wycombe

A stellar performance from from Josh Sprules on his 200th outing for Bletchley helped his side in a thrilling 29-29 draw with High Wycombe.

With their unbeaten record at Manor Fields in the balance, prop Sprules’ commanding performance ensured that remained, though the hosts were unable to claim the win.

Bletchley kicked off, contesting well in the air and gathering possession to build early momentum towards the High Wycombe 22. A knock-on, however, handed Wycombe a scrum just outside their own 22—but Bletchley responded brilliantly, stealing the ball. Captain Hugo Govett picked from the base, darted blindside, and offloaded to winger Comery, who dived over for the first try of the afternoon. Fly-half Watkins added the extras, giving the hosts an early 7-0 lead.

Wycombe responded quickly, moving the ball wide with slick handling. Their winger broke three tackles before dotting down to the left of the posts. The successful conversion levelled the score at 7-7.

Receiving the restart, Wycombe strung together phases and worked their way into Bletchley’s 22. A delicate chip to the corner led to a footrace, with Bletchley just getting there first—only for the referee to call a knock-on. Wycombe won the resulting 5m scrum, spun the ball wide, and capitalized on missed tackles to score in the corner. With another successful conversion, they edged ahead 14-7.

Determined to claw their way back, Bletchley raised their intensity in defence. A crucial turnover at the breakdown earned them a penalty inside the Wycombe 22, and Watkins slotted the kick to narrow the gap to 14-10.

However, Wycombe soon struck again. A jackal penalty gave them an attacking lineout deep in Bletchley’s half. They set a powerful maul and rumbled over the line for another converted try, extending their lead to 21-10.

Bletchley, though, were far from out of the contest. With the home crowd roaring them on, they surged into Wycombe’s 22 with strong carries from Jake Allen, Jordan Murray, and Hugo Govett. A high tackle penalty followed, and Bletchley executed a well-worked tap-and-go move. After a series of powerful drives, prop Joshua Sprules crashed over for a try on his 200th cap. Watkins added the extras, bringing the score to 21-17 at half-time.

Wycombe struck first after the restart, executing a flowing attacking move to score in the corner. The conversion attempt drifted wide, but they stretched their lead to 26-17.

Bletchley responded with ferocity. A well-executed lineout saw them secure clean ball before John “Frenchie” Waite sliced through the Wycombe defence, offloading to Rohan Sharrock on the wing. Sharrock powered through his opposite number to touch down in the corner. Watkins coolly slotted the conversion, narrowing the deficit to26- 24.

With time ticking away, Bletchley piled on the pressure. Another penalty, 5m outside the Wycombe 22, gave Watkins the chance to put his side ahead, but his kick agonizingly dipped just below the crossbar, leaving the score at a tense 24-26.Wycombe regained possession from the restart and won a breakdown penalty, opting for a shot at goal. The kick was good, extending their lead to 29-24.

As the game entered its final moments, Bletchley threw everything into attack. A penalty inside Wycombe’s 22 saw Captain Govett opt for a scrum. He picked from the base and made valuable yards before the forwards hammered away at the Wycombe defense. With defenders drawn in, the ball was spun wide to Rohan Sharrock, who danced through the scrambling defence to score his second try of the afternoon.

Watkins’ conversion attempt drifted wide, and as the final whistle blew, the match ended in a dramatic 29-29 draw.