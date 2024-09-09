Stellar start to the season for Bletchley as they brush Grove aside

Bletchley made light work of Grove at Manor Fields on Saturday | Bletchley Rugby Club

The season kicked off in style at Bletchley Rugby Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bletchley started their season in emphatic fashion with a dominant 63-14 win over Grove at Manor Fields on Saturday.

Both sides came into the match having secured convincing victories in their pre-season games, but it would be Bletchley who would assert themselves in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bletchley made light work of Grove at Manor Fields on Saturday | Bletchley Rugby Club

Scores came from Alex Easton (2), Kai Fagan (2), Kyle Gibbings, Tom Stainsby, Josh Spurles, Jordan Murray and Oliver Comery, while Cameron Watkins took on the kicking duties, slotting nine out of the ten attempts at goal.

Bletchley 2nds also started their campaign in victorious fashion, but it was as narrow as it can be as they beat St Neots 11-10 on the road.

Their excellent defensive performance was the foundation to securing their victory. The dogged performance, particularly in the pack was cemented by a try from Cameron Lucas and penalty kicks were converted by Dean Williams and Kelvin Ruskin respectively.

Next week, the 1sts take on Bracknell, while the 2nds host Stockwood Park - both games at Manor Fields.