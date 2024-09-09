Stellar start to the season for Bletchley as they brush Grove aside
Bletchley started their season in emphatic fashion with a dominant 63-14 win over Grove at Manor Fields on Saturday.
Both sides came into the match having secured convincing victories in their pre-season games, but it would be Bletchley who would assert themselves in style.
Scores came from Alex Easton (2), Kai Fagan (2), Kyle Gibbings, Tom Stainsby, Josh Spurles, Jordan Murray and Oliver Comery, while Cameron Watkins took on the kicking duties, slotting nine out of the ten attempts at goal.
Bletchley 2nds also started their campaign in victorious fashion, but it was as narrow as it can be as they beat St Neots 11-10 on the road.
Their excellent defensive performance was the foundation to securing their victory. The dogged performance, particularly in the pack was cemented by a try from Cameron Lucas and penalty kicks were converted by Dean Williams and Kelvin Ruskin respectively.
Next week, the 1sts take on Bracknell, while the 2nds host Stockwood Park - both games at Manor Fields.
