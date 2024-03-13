Still time to sign up to the Festival of Running around Milton Keynes

Running

The 22nd Milton Keynes Festival of Running will take place this Sunday (March 17), with four different races to cater for all ages and abilities.

The only race with a time limit is the 20-mile race, where runners need to be able to complete the race in four hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other three races, a half marathon, 10km race and 5km race mean that there is something for everyone, whether they are running the London Marathon on 21st April, or simply trying to keep fit.

Around 4,000 people will run from one of the four starts on Avebury Boulevard outside Xscape with the first, the 20-mile race starting at 9:50am, and the last, the Half Marathon, starting at 10:45am. All races finish on Marlborough Gate.

There will be rolling road closures on Avebury Boulevard and Marborough St (V7) between 9:30am and 11am to allow the races to get underway, and at various points around the courses. The three longer races pass through Eaglestone, Woughton-on-the-Green, Woolstone, Willen Lake and Campbell Park, while the Half Marathon and 20-mile races also take in Willen, Broughton, Monkston and Monkston Park.