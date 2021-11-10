Stilwaters and rivers continue to deliver for local anglers

THE seasons may be a changing but good fish are still feeding for some in both stillwaters and rivers.

One of them was a cracking 6-11 chub which fell to James Warner when he fished Olney’s Ouse section. A great fish, especially for the time of year.

Elsewhere on the river Matt Jones had some nice chub and perch using soft plastic lures as Alex Szajdecki also caught chub. Mark Fisher had some too, using his favourite ‘blob of worms’ on the Ouzel.

Furzton mid-20 for Sandor Varga

THOUGH most ‘summer carpers’ have retreated, others are still on the bank. One, Sandor Varga, had four fish during a 48 hour stint on Furzton – 24-7, 21-4, 20-3 and 13-7.

Shane Krzywopulski also did a 48 there and had a fish but, having left his scales at home, had to estimate it at being a bit over the 20lb mark. Paul Morton had a low double on Bradwell.

Newport match winner David Stuart-German

PIKE were feeding close in for Newport’s pike champs opening round on Rocla and Red House where David Stuart-German won with a total of 21-1. Bob Goodwin was runner-up with a single fish of 20-5...with David Krawczynski just an ounce shy of that. Tyler Bowen had a 17-4. Round two is set for January 9.

Junior pike-king Tommy Hefferon

HIS pike were smaller...but four-year-old Tommy Hefferon’s delight was off the scale with the four fish to 5lb he had in a quick session with dad, Tom, on Linford’s canal section. Brilliant catch, young ‘un.

NATION-wide tackle chain Angling Direct had its web-site hacked at the weekend...with visitors temporarily redirected to ‘porn hub’. Bet there would have been a lot less people chuckling if the switch had been in the other direction!

MAVER MK’s Ian Smith made fifth with 62lb in the 80 peg Barston Masters final.

LAGOON, Furtho Manor farm: Paul Swain 27-1, Mark Penwell 14-4, Austin Maddock 11-12.

SUNDAY’s Willington Ouse open went to Dave McClellen with 23lb of chub. Kevin Osborne made third with 16-4.

NENE/Towcester, Nene, Ringstead: Rob Pottinger 14lb, Kevin Elliott 8-6, Mick Goodridge 7-5.