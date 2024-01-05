Stockdale is one of nine new faces in 2024 England Golf squad

The teenager is one of nine new faces for England Golf

Woburn's Mark Stockdale has been included in a 14-man squad to represent England Golf next season.

The 19-year-old son of Olympic showjumper Tim Stockdale is one of nine new faces in the the squad from the junior ranks.

Stockdale, who represents Woburn, won the English Under 25 Championship, Everett Buick GMC Classic in USA and West of England Strokeplay Championship last year, and made the last 16 of the English Amateur Championship. He will be a part of the USA-based squad, while attending the University of Central Arkansas.