Stockdale is one of nine new faces in 2024 England Golf squad
Woburn's Mark Stockdale has been included in a 14-man squad to represent England Golf next season.
The 19-year-old son of Olympic showjumper Tim Stockdale is one of nine new faces in the the squad from the junior ranks.
Stockdale, who represents Woburn, won the English Under 25 Championship, Everett Buick GMC Classic in USA and West of England Strokeplay Championship last year, and made the last 16 of the English Amateur Championship. He will be a part of the USA-based squad, while attending the University of Central Arkansas.
England Golf Men’s Squad Manager, Gareth Jenkins, said: “We have a number of new faces this year who have impressed across various championships and we’re looking forward to the year ahead where the players will receive England Golf training sessions with support from world-class coaches, and feature in competitive opportunities around the world in 2024.”