Strong finish for Bromilow in Cross Country Championships
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:07 am
Lara Bromilow
Lara Bromilow claimed a top 10 finish in the London Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.
The MMKAC runner finishing ninth in 23:11. Just shy of 300 (288) women completed the course.
Two MMK runners competed in the off-road Dirt Half Marathon, starting in Leighton Buzzard and included sections on the Grand Union Canal and Stockgrove Park.
Sean Pinney (MS) was firts MMK man home, sixth in 88:57, with Ben Miller (M40) 73rd in 1:46:36.