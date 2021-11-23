Strong finish for Bromilow in Cross Country Championships

Lara Bromilow

Lara Bromilow claimed a top 10 finish in the London Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

The MMKAC runner finishing ninth in 23:11. Just shy of 300 (288) women completed the course.

Two MMK runners competed in the off-road Dirt Half Marathon, starting in Leighton Buzzard and included sections on the Grand Union Canal and Stockgrove Park.