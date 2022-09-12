Strong results for Milton Keynes’ masters in Bedford race

In a very highly competitive Eastern Masters Final at Bedford, with the best eight men’s and women’s teams fighting it out for the trophies, Marshall Milton Keynes men won their competition, while the women were fourth.

In the overall trophy for the combined teams Marshall Milton Keynes finished third.

The men’s team scored 226pts, just five ahead of Bedford with Peterborough/Nene Valley Harriers third with 219pts. Peterborough/Nene Valley Harriers won the Women’s trophy scoring 243, ahead of Chelmsford (230) Fairland Spartans (227) and Marshall Milton Keynes (197).

England Athletics U15s/U17s Champs

The Club had a strong turnout for the England Athletics Under 15/Under 17 Championships at Bedford. Two athletes, D’mitri Varlack and Ayesha Jones returned with gold medals.