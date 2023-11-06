Strong turnout from MMKAC in National Cross Country Relays
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forty five MMK runners travelled to Mansfield to compete for the club in the National Cross Country Relays.
The most successful team were the U15 Girls who finished sixth, 17th and 19th. The U17 Women finished 13th, while the Senior Men’s Team finished 37th.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Under 15 Girls “A” team each ran a leg of 2km undulating cross-country. Elsie Jacobs got them off to a good start placing 23rd (8:14) from over 90 starters.
Sophia Chapman charged round gaining 16 positions to hand over to Katie Webb in seventh place with a time of 7:36. Katie gained one place running the same time as Sophia for sixth place against many of the leading clubs in the UK to finish in 23:26.
The “B” team placed 17th (fastest Lauren Webb/8:06) and the “C” team 19th (fastest Olive Geary/815).
Millie Freeland was their sole U20 woman but ran an outstanding time of 8:28 for her 2.5km leg (over 90 starters) finishing in sixth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The senior men (James Tuttle, Jack Pocock, Ian Wood and Matthew Dicks) racing over a 5km lap finished an excellent 37th (top 20 per cent) from almost 180 starters. James their quickest with a time of 16:46.