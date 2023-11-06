Strong turnout from MMKAC in National Cross Country Relays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forty five MMK runners travelled to Mansfield to compete for the club in the National Cross Country Relays.

The most successful team were the U15 Girls who finished sixth, 17th and 19th. The U17 Women finished 13th, while the Senior Men’s Team finished 37th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Under 15 Girls “A” team each ran a leg of 2km undulating cross-country. Elsie Jacobs got them off to a good start placing 23rd (8:14) from over 90 starters.

Sophia Chapman charged round gaining 16 positions to hand over to Katie Webb in seventh place with a time of 7:36. Katie gained one place running the same time as Sophia for sixth place against many of the leading clubs in the UK to finish in 23:26.

The “B” team placed 17th (fastest Lauren Webb/8:06) and the “C” team 19th (fastest Olive Geary/815).

Millie Freeland was their sole U20 woman but ran an outstanding time of 8:28 for her 2.5km leg (over 90 starters) finishing in sixth.

Advertisement

Advertisement