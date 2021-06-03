Sunny catches for Milton Keynes' anglers

Paul 'bream king' Morton – 10-12 from Bradwell

THE sun has had his hat on and the carp – those not spawning that is – have been on the feed.

And 17-year-old Bryony Thomas found the pot of gold at the end of her rainbow in shape of a superb 15-8 Tear Drops common.

Her proud dad, Paul, said: "It was my daughter's second time fishing ever, and her first ever fish! and she's still buzzing now."

Bryony Thomas' first-ever fish – a Tear Drops 15-8

OTHERS catching included Michal Majcher with a 25-pounder from Furzton. On the same lake Darren Clark started his day with a nicely scaled 17...and Jay Todd, fishing the lake for the first time, had four decent bream to christen his new feeder rod.

Over on Tear Drops, following a few blanks, Adam Carrick's stalking brought him a very nice Tear Drops common.

PAUL Morton has been living up to his 'bream king' tag again, at Bradwell, this time with a 10-12 slab.

SUNDAY's blisteringly hot sunshine, plus a lot of boats, made fishing pretty hard going on the cut in the MK spring league final round – but that didn't stop Central Sphere's Andy Curless bagging 14-13 of skimmers.

Nice start to the day – Darren Clark's 17

But for the rest it was a bit of a drag on Bowlers Bridge with second-placed Dave Tebbutt (Lakes Lane) a long way back on 4-13. Steve Davies, Northants Black, was next up on 3-9.

'Lane won on the day with 32 points (from a possible maximum of 36) with 'Sphere on 28 and Northants Red 26.

All that helped make 'Lane series winners with 110, well clear of Sphere on 96, 'Black on 93 and MK Druids 83.

The individual title went to Carl Smith 34 – just two points shy of a perfect 36. Dave Tebbutt had 31.

Michal Majcher's Furzton 25

TOWCESTER/Nene's, Barby Marshes do ended with Rob Pottinger on 44lb as Mick Goodridge totalled 25lb and Bob Eales 20-12.

MILL Pond bank holiday open: Paul Abbott 21-2, Dave Tebbutt 15-2, Gary Jones 13-4, Kevin Osborne 11lb.

MK Vets midweeker, Tear Drops: Martin Cunniffe 9-14, Don King 8-7, Ernie Sattler 4-13.