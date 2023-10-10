Teenage athletes want to emulate Rutherford in Los Angeles in 2028

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Milton Keynes athletes have set their sights on following in Greg Rutherford’s Olympic footsteps.

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club teens D’mitri Varlack and Ayesha Jones have achieved huge success in their short careers so far, and while the Games in Paris next year may come too soon for them, both are eager to be a part of Team GB in 2028 for the Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

D’Mitri, like 2012 gold medallist Rutherford, is a long-jumper and currently holds the UK U20 championship. Not only that, he has beaten several of Rutherford’s MMKAC club records too and hopes he can emulate the man whose likeness welcomes visitors to Milton Keynes on the A421.

“I would say Milton Keynes has produced their fair share of good athletes and I would quite like to be a part of them,” D’mitri said.

“It gives me a goal to push to, because obviously someone that’s lived in the same area as me has achieved big things like going to the Olympics and it makes it more achievable and like a more reasonable goal.”

Ayesha, 16, has had a hugely successful season with the javelin, claiming the gold medal for England in the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this year in Trinidad & Tobago.

After seeing Rutherford, another MMKAC athlete during his teenage years, go on to achieve the highest honour in his sport, Ayesha said: “Becoming an Olympian is an obvious (aim), but also competing just for Team GB as a senior athlete.