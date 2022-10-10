News you can trust since 1981
SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 09: Race winner and 2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with his team after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )

The 12 victories which helped Max Verstappen cruise to the 2022 F1 world championship

Max Verstappen secured his second F1 world championship in style on Sunday as he claimed his 12th victory of the season in Japan.

By Toby Lock
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:53 am

The Dutchman has been in supreme form all season long, missing out on the top step in just six races this term.

From his first win in Saudi Arabia to his latest at Suzuka, take a look back through the wins which led the Red Bull Racing man to his world championship crown.

1. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

A race-long duel between Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hinted at what could be for the 2022 season. Verstappen hunted down the Ferrari driver, and the pair swapped the lead until the Dutchman took the chequered flag

Photo: Lars Baron

Photo Sales

2. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Verstappen was imperious at Imola in April. Claiming his first pole position of the season, he cruised to victory in both the sprint race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday too

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales

3. Miami Grand Prix

Starting third on the grid, Verstappen made light work of both Ferraris to claim victory in the first ever race on the streets of Miami

Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Photo Sales

4. Spanish Grand Prix

Having retired from two of the opening five races, Verstappen took over the championship lead with victory in Barcelona, capitalising on Charles Leclerc's retirement from the lead

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Max VerstappenDutchmanJapanSaudi Arabia
Next Page
Page 1 of 3