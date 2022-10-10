The 12 victories which helped Max Verstappen cruise to the 2022 F1 world championship

The Dutchman has been in supreme form all season long, missing out on the top step in just six races this term.
From his first win in Saudi Arabia to his latest at Suzuka, take a look back through the wins which led the Red Bull Racing man to his world championship crown.
1. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
A race-long duel between Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hinted at what could be for the 2022 season. Verstappen hunted down the Ferrari driver, and the pair swapped the lead until the Dutchman took the chequered flag
Photo: Lars Baron
2. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Verstappen was imperious at Imola in April. Claiming his first pole position of the season, he cruised to victory in both the sprint race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday too
Photo: Clive Mason
3. Miami Grand Prix
Starting third on the grid, Verstappen made light work of both Ferraris to claim victory in the first ever race on the streets of Miami
Photo: Jared C. Tilton
4. Spanish Grand Prix
Having retired from two of the opening five races, Verstappen took over the championship lead with victory in Barcelona, capitalising on Charles Leclerc's retirement from the lead
Photo: Clive Mason